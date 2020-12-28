UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.74. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

