JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Old Second Bancorp worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 97,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.