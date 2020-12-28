ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ImmunoGen worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 138,791 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

IMGN stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

