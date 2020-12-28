JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of Mallinckrodt worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 459,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 120,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of MNK opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Mallinckrodt plc has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

