Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Kearny Financial worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $946.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

