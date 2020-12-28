JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,430 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVA opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Covanta’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

