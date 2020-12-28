State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.74% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

AVEO opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

