JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $625,000 Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.70 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

