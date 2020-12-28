JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $76.23 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,704 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

