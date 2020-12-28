Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $308,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,559,428.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $7,709,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.63. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.