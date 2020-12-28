State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

State Street Corp increased its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.08% of HC2 worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 193,715 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

