Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

