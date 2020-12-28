State Street Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LEVL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

LEVL stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.