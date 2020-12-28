Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys Shares of 9,397 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Generation Bio stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.