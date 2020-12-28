Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,489 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 361.2% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 926,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 725,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

