Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,176 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 91.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of SMED opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a PE ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

