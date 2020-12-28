State Street Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

State Street Corp raised its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.21. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.