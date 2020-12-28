Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 667.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Embraer by 137.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 311.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.