BlackRock Inc. Invests $930,000 in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In related news, CEO Diane R. Garrett bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $893,140.

HYMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

