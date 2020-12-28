State Street Corp Purchases 26,980 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

