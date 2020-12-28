Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.