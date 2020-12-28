Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 32,706 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

