Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $289,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000.

RTM stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

