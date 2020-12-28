BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Progenity worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $6.00 on Monday. Progenity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

