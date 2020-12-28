BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,680 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $28.18 on Monday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). As a group, analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.