BlackRock Inc. Purchases 69,342 Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of GWG worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

GWGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of -0.11. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 5.23%.

GWG Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

