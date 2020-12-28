BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Broadwind Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

