BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,471,601 Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 2,776,605.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.