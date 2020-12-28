Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Critical Survey

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 12.78% 8.44% 6.56% Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Whole Earth Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.42%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Whole Earth Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Whole Earth Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $523.62 million 3.85 $64.92 million N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Whole Earth Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. It sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through candy and grocery brokers. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

