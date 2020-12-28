Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Head to Head Survey

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration -440.14% N/A -191.44% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $3.10 million 25.95 -$10.44 million N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.83

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

