Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report $318.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $322.78 million. Verso posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Verso stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verso by 465.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verso by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

