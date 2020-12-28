International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.60 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $70.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $124.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $435.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.59 million to $439.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.39 million, with estimates ranging from $294.19 million to $330.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 97.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

