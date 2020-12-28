Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) versus Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Financial Survey

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aenza S.A.A. and Orion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orion Group has a consensus target price of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Orion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.35 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Orion Group $708.39 million 0.21 -$5.36 million N/A N/A

Orion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Orion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Orion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Orion Group 1.19% 6.76% 2.47%

Summary

Orion Group beats Aenza S.A.A. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

