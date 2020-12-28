Financial Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and Scheid Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.55 $23.66 million ($0.24) -131.04 Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.24 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alico and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Alico beats Scheid Vineyards on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the own and manage of land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 111,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

