Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,378,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

