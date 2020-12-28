George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Survey

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23% Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

This table compares George Weston and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $37.97 billion 0.30 $182.37 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.49 $15.42 million $0.79 51.14

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility and Risk

George Weston has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for George Weston and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 3 0 2.75 Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

George Weston currently has a consensus price target of $128.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats George Weston on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 726 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, donuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

