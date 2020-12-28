Analyzing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $13.36 billion 1.32 $576.98 million $0.92 28.60

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Technologies Group and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 2 1 8 0 2.55

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $22.06, indicating a potential downside of 16.16%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, meaning that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.96% 20.39% 10.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; and consumer electronic products, including computers, cell phones, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics; and home furnishings comprising bed and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts; and Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

