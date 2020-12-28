CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CYBE opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

