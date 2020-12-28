Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,506,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.