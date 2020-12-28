Comparing CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) & SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get CGG alerts:

CGG has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CGG and SAExploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00 SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGG and SAExploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.36 billion 0.50 -$69.10 million N/A N/A SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -28.69% -13.39% -5.22% SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88%

Summary

SAExploration beats CGG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale de GÃ©ophysique Â Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.