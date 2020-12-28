Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $69.15 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

