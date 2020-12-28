Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Critical Comparison

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 89.82 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -10.38 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.60 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -10.96

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 36.75%. Centrus Energy has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.78%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

