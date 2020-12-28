$177.76 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $177.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TriMas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1,204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TriMas by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.04 on Monday. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.