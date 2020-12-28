Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $54.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.48 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $212.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $174,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.58 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.