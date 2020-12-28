Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $54.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.48 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $212.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $174,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.58 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

