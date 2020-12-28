Analyzing Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.93%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.05 $313.00 million $3.86 0.52 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

