FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) versus Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Critical Contrast

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFD Financial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.13%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Volatility & Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.56 $6.32 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.07 $183.44 million $3.10 12.16

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats FFD Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

