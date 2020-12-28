Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. VMware (NYSE:VMW) Financial Review

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vertex and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 4 5 0 2.56 VMware 0 7 19 0 2.73

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, suggesting a potential downside of 11.17%. VMware has a consensus price target of $171.09, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex N/A N/A N/A VMware 15.94% 27.92% 7.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VMware $10.81 billion 5.55 $6.41 billion $4.51 31.69

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats Vertex on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also offers implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

