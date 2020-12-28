Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $199.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $205.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $245,465,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

