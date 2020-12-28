Brokerages Expect Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) will report $491.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.89 million and the lowest is $488.30 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $514.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBM opened at $19.22 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

