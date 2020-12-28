Financial Review: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Aspira Women’s Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $201.01 million 4.49 $24.38 million $0.68 30.75 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 148.10 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -35.89

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 18.22% 21.11% 12.43% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian Bioscience and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Aspira Women’s Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

